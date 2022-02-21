Skilled to Work: Graham Roofing

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A roofing company in our area is looking to add to its team right now.
Would you like to help them stay "on top" of the roofing business?
Graham Roofing Incorporated has two locations: one in Saltillo and the other in West Point.
Co-owner and Saltillo branch manager Jonathan Poland said one project they're working on right now is BNA Bank near Tupelo's Fairpark.
He said they do everything from planning projects to finishing them.
Both he and junior superintendent and roofer Robert Buran explained you don't need experience for the job but it is very helpful.
The company is looking to hire roofers, laborers and sheet metal technicians. Between the two locations, the company wants to hire 5-10 new employees.