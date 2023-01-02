Skilled to Work: General Contractor work

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings.
WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church.
Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and painting, hammering up new pieces, and more.
Bradly Sparks is Supervisor for Cummings Construction. The team works jobs around northern Mississippi and other areas.
"We do all kinds of construction from the ground up. we do vinyl siding, we do roofing, remodeling, plumbing, um, anything you can think of, we do it," Sparks said.
He says he's done this type of work now for 22 years. He spoke highly of it as a career.
He began working as a laborer.
"And I worked my way up to a supervisor, and it is a good opportunity to get into, it's good work here, good opportunity to make good money," Sparks said.
He says there's no degree needed. Anybody can do this. He says contractors all over are shorthanded.
"But yeah, you can get into it easy. Just pull up. Anybody will hire you, just about," Sparks said. "We're backed up probably a year and a half."
He said probably his favorite part of the job is getting to spend a lot of time outdoors.