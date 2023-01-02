 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skilled to Work: General Contractor work

  • Updated
  • 0

We have a look at General Contractor Junior Cummings' team as they work on Salem Christian Church in Corinth, one of their current projects.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings.

WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church.

The road sign at Salem Christian Church in Corinth

A picture of the church's sign out beside the road.

Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and painting, hammering up new pieces, and more.

Bradly Sparks is Supervisor for Cummings Construction. The team works jobs around northern Mississippi and other areas.

"We do all kinds of construction from the ground up. we do vinyl siding, we do roofing, remodeling, plumbing, um, anything you can think of, we do it," Sparks said.

He says he's done this type of work now for 22 years. He spoke highly of it as a career.

He began working as a laborer.

"And I worked my way up to a supervisor, and it is a good opportunity to get into, it's good work here, good opportunity to make good money," Sparks said.

He says there's no degree needed. Anybody can do this. He says contractors all over are shorthanded.

"But yeah, you can get into it easy. Just pull up. Anybody will hire you, just about," Sparks said. "We're backed up probably a year and a half."

He said probably his favorite part of the job is getting to spend a lot of time outdoors.

Tags

Recommended for you