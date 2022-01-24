Skilled to Work: Career and technical programs at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Companies all over our area are searching for new employees.
Students at one local community college want to remind young women everywhere that they can work and achieve any job they want.
"I love just about any vehicle," Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) automotive student Chloe Kizer said.
She said getting to build motors from scratch, put frames on, and everything else that goes into making their own creation, is a thrill.
Kizer even races; she grew up doing it.
Career Technical Counselor Carrie Cobb said women can often offer different perspectives and various sets of skills.
"It's very fun; I really enjoy it a lot," drafting student Molly Chunn said.
The drafting program prepares her as a drafter in the fields of architectural, civil, mechanical and structural drafting.
She said she's had numerous opportunities available to her, including apprenticeships.
"I'm pretty sure I'm just the second female that's worked at my job in my position,” she said. “And all the men there are very, they're very kind to me.”
Both students have one thing in common: they believe everyone should chase after their dreams.