Skilled to Work: Becoming a barber

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in pursuing a career as a barber may be like Hayden Copeland.
"I decided to start my own thing, so here I am."
Copeland says he decided to follow his dream years ago. He's worked as a barber in Columbus and Starkville and even cut his teammates' hair on his college soccer team.
His dream brought him to Saltillo where his new shop "The Cave" is open.
"I want this to be a place where men can come and hang out and socialize and not feel any kind of way with somebody else in the room, you know," he said. "I want them to feel as comfortable as much as they can."
"I think just getting to people. You know, getting to meet new people and talk about new things," Copeland added. "I'm a Christian dude, so I think, you know, me being in a barber shop gives me the opportunity to talk about God, you know, and bring a light into some people's life."
The building is directly across the street from Progressive and The Laundromat.
Copeland described the process of becoming a barber. It takes schooling and certification.
"If you go through the 1,500 hours and go to barber school, you become what is called a permitted barber. So that means you can work, but you have to work with the company of a licensed barber."