Skilled to Work: Become a home inspector

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Whenever someone buys or sells a home, they will likely call a home inspector.
Jonathan McCain works in Starkville with McCain Home Inspections, LLC.
Home inspectors check out homes for anything that isn't working properly or needs attention.
He says they inspect anything that's permanently installed into a home.
McCain says there are a few steps to take to become an inspector.
First, candidates must take a 120 hour course in Mississippi. Then they must pass a national test. Finally, they must become licensed in their state.
That will earn candidates their basic license.
"We are hired by clients who are buying a home or selling a home. We want to look at all the major structural systems of a home," McCain explained. "Um, we look at your roof, your HVAC, your foundation, we look at even smaller items in kitchens and stuff like that, all your appliances that we can."
McCain says inspectors with a basic license can work almost any home except new construction.
They need to test and earn their residential builders license to do that.
McCain says he works in Mississippi, but he's also certified in Alabama.
