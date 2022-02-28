Skilled to Work: Become a CNA

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Individuals with a passion for taking care of people might have an interest in becoming a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
"It means the world to me," Courtyards Community Living Center nursing assistant Lacey Wicker said.
She said the right career path became clearer to her with time.
"My mom is an RN and I kinda always wanted to be one,” Wicker added. “But I wasn't for sure until I went through the class and realized how much I loved my residents and healthcare in general."
She said after new employees complete the training, other experienced CNAs will continue to teach them on the job.
People don't need a degree or any prior qualifications.
CNA instructor Jennifer Stewart said they need to be at least 18 years old.
"Be compassionate, work well with others and take care of our elderly," Stewart said.
Stewart explained that to become a CNA, there are 22 skills people will need to learn. These include checking vital signs and catheter care.
"Feeding the patient, dressing them. We also have a restorative program if they're through with their therapy."
Courtyards will send new people to a class that lasts about two weeks. Wicker said Courtyards pays for it.
"Doing this job for so many months now and realizing that this is the career that I want," Wicker said.
In fact, the opportunity to become a nursing assistant has allowed her to see that she wants to continue growing in this field.
"I have now stepped foot into nursing school," Wicker added.
Stewart said the employers at Courtyards will take applications through Indeed.com. People can also stop by and pick up an application in person.