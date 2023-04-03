 Skip to main content
Skilled to Work - Working for a Vending Solutions Company

  • Updated
  • 0

We have a look at working at one of Refreshments, Inc.'s four Mississippi locations for this week's Skilled to Work.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- Folks could go to work making sure vending machines and more are stocked at businesses around North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

Refreshments, Inc. is a vending solutions company headquartered in Corinth.

The company has three other locations: Jackson, Tupelo, and Olive Branch.

"We provide, um, vending machines, micro markets to local industry," John James said.

He's the General Manager at the Corinth location.

John James shows us some examples of machine workers with Refreshments, Inc work on/with.

General Manager John James in Refreshments, Inc.'s Corinth location is seen showing some of the types of machines his team distributes and restocks.

He says they serve many different types of businesses, hospitals, colleges and universities, and more.

James says they now have a network of over 2500 vending machines and 110 micro markets.

Some workers at Refreshments, Inc. prepare food for distribution, including pastries.

Workers at Refreshments, Inc. are seen preparing food.

People interested in applying can do one of three things:

"They can call our office, uh, they can apply through our website, www.refreshments.net, or they can stop by and see us here in Corinth or at any of our branch locations."

The company website has different phone numbers to reach each of the company's four locations.

