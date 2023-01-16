Skilled to Work - Wilbanks Electric in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Plumbers are always in high demand.
Employees at Wilbanks Electric in Corinth said recent winter weather caused pipes to burst, adding to their list of jobs.
"Wee con-du-it," Owner and Vice President A.J. Wilbanks said.
His father came up with the slogan many years ago.
"We do electrical, plumbing and gas," Wilbanks said. "We do backhoe and excavator work, anything commercial, residential, industrial. We do a little bit of everything."
Wilbanks said his father started the business 46 years ago. The father and his two sons run it.
Wilbanks said the company has hired workers with formal training, workers straight out of college and workers with no training. He said on-site work is the best form of training.
Wilbanks said he tries to treat every job as if it's his own. His waiting list for projects is backed up.
He said he could use two or three good technicians with experience.