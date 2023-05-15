Skilled to Work - The basics of flying

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) -- A career event at Monroe County Airport gave students a chance to see firsthand what it's like being a pilot.
The event was for 4th and 5th graders from Hatley Schools.
High school senior Sara Davis was also there for the event Thursday.
She says her dream to fly started when she was around seven years old.
"My momma took me on a like transatlantic flight to see my family who live in Colombia," Davis said. "It was crystal clear, the clouds were like something from a painting, and that was when I decided I was, I was gonna fly."
She plans to take the degree route and go through four years of college.
Scott Mize is the owner of Mize Aviation.
He and others flew their planes to the airport for the career event.
Mize talked about becoming a pilot.
He said aspiring pilots will start with the basics, which is a private pilot's license.
Certifications vary. From beginner to certifications to land on water, to certifications to fly a passenger airline, it really depends on where the pilot wants to go.
“Private pilots license is your first step of course. The FAA requires you to have 40 hours, uh, minimum before you can do your check ride with a DPE, which is just a, an examiner that comes in and does your final, uh, final checks," Mize said. "...you can get your tail dragger certification, you can get your commercial ratings."
