Skilled to Work - Start a Career in Land Surveying

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- It's the birth of a legend in this week's skilled to work.
A legend on a map, that is.
Daniel Brown of D.B. Land Surveys LLC talked with WTVA about what it takes to become a land surveyor.
Land surveying is map-making. Surveyors use data they collect including distance, dimensions, and more. They then translate that data so it's easy to understand.
Brown is a licensed surveyor who explained he does much of his work from home.
He began land surveying in 2011 when he joined a surveying team.
He began working on his own in 2019 and is looking to grow his business.
Brown went to college and earned a degree to help him in this career.
But he said despite him being licensed and certified, this is not the only option for someone who wants to get involved in this profession.
"Anybody can, you know, walk in off the street and interview with uh, with a surveyor, and uh, you know, get on a field crew," Brown said. "Starting down at the bottom and working their way up. Uh, from rodman, to instrument operator, to crew chief."
Brown's business can be contacted by phone at 662-769-0383, or by email at dblandsurveysms@gmail.com.