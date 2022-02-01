Skilled to Work - Raybern's Sandwiches

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - If you need a job, a sandwich company in Shannon could have just the one you're looking for.
Raybern's Sandwiches makes popular subs that you can buy in markets, including Walmart, Dollar General and Costco.
Production Manager Latania Baskett said workers will work in a cool environment, putting together sandwiches.
Senior HR Manager Rimla Josaph said there’s room to grow, and they need people to come in and grow with them.
She said they're looking to hire between 20 and 40 people right now.
They require no degree or experience to get on board.
Josaph stressed that they also offer bonuses, including a $2,000 signing bonus and a $1,000 referral bonus.