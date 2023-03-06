Skilled to Work - NEMCC offers program for new truckers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Truck drivers are responsible for the safe transportation and delivery of all sorts of goods across the country.
The pandemic caused a shortage of these essential workers.
Northeast Mississippi Community College offers a trucking program for both students and non-students who are interested in a career that can be filled with adventure.
Instructor Martin Arnold said the course will take about eight students per class. He also said there is financial aid available.
Arnold said new truckers in Mississippi can expect to make about $60,000 a year. The salary builds over time.