Skilled to Work - MHP lowers age requirement

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Younger people can now start their careers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).
"We're trying to bolster our numbers," MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said.
Requirements are now different for new state troopers, he explained.
"[It] used to be, you had to be 23-years-of-age with a GED or a high school diploma. Now you can be 21 [years old] with a GED or a high school diploma."
McGee said new applicants must fill out a job application, make it through the hiring process, complete 18 weeks of patrol school and complete the field officer training program.
If you have two years of law enforcement experience, patrol school lasts 12 weeks.
McGee said it's a good career, pays good and has great benefits.