Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops.
Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops.
He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public.
He's looking for three or four new employees right now. A degree is not needed.
"Be punctual, you know, mainly. Just show up and apply yourself," foreman Chuck Dickerson said.
"I mean, we're taking a stone from the earth, and we're trying to form it in to something that's going to last forever in someone's home," Hill concluded.
Hill said the best way people can apply is to stop by the shop in-person. Magnolia Stone is located beside the railroad crossing on McGill Street.