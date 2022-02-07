Skilled to Work - Job fairs

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - As companies continue to hire new people during the nationwide labor shortage, job fairs are becoming quite common.
One such job fair took place in Alcorn County, where one organizer said this is the first job fair her organization has hosted in six or seven years.
The fair took place on Friday, Jan. 28 at The Crossroads Arena.
"Our employers need people to go back to work," Lane Yoder of the Corinth Alliance said.
Yoder said one such worker is Katheryn Varner.
Varner said that her family recently moved to the area from California to be closer to relatives, and to find a better life for her kids.
She said her passion is helping people, that's why she came to the job fair.
"Looking for jobs that speak to me — following my passion, you know, not just any job," she said.
She's completing a master's degree in applied behavioral analysis and wants to get a job that fits well with her goals.
"It was just a really well-organized job fair and I really enjoyed it. Thanks to everyone who put all the hard work in," she said.
Other companies, like Caterpillar, attended the fair. Police and fire departments attended too.
Samantha Sudduth works for Morrison's Family Services, a home health care service for the elderly.
She said that right now the company has more than 20 positions open between all locations from Corinth to Starkville.
"Our PCAs are more towards the general household needs: like I'm gonna help them, go in and maybe cook meals for them, help them do their laundry, help them get bathed," Sudduth said.
"There are hundreds of jobs that are available to be filled, so we are very grateful for every job seeker that has come out today," Yoder concluded.