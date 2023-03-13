 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Skilled to Work - How do I become a pilot?

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Regional Airport, pilot, airplane, plane

Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Folks with a passion for flying can turn their passions into careers.

Tupelo Regional Airport Executive Director Joe Wheeler said the best way to start learning is to simply go to your local airport and see if there's an instructor around.

It takes work, commitment and practice.

Wheeler said his love for airplanes began when he was 4 years old. That’s when his brother told him something he’s not forgotten.

"He went into the Air Force and apparently I pitched a fit,” Wheeler recalled. “And he picked me up, pointed up in the sky and said, ‘Hey, anytime you see a plane up there, I'll be in it. Wave. I'll see you.’”

He continued, "As my instructor always told me, your private pilot gives you the license to learn."

Anyone interested in becoming a pilot can visit the airport’s website.

