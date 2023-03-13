Skilled to Work - How do I become a pilot?

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Folks with a passion for flying can turn their passions into careers.
Tupelo Regional Airport Executive Director Joe Wheeler said the best way to start learning is to simply go to your local airport and see if there's an instructor around.
It takes work, commitment and practice.
Wheeler said his love for airplanes began when he was 4 years old. That’s when his brother told him something he’s not forgotten.
"He went into the Air Force and apparently I pitched a fit,” Wheeler recalled. “And he picked me up, pointed up in the sky and said, ‘Hey, anytime you see a plane up there, I'll be in it. Wave. I'll see you.’”
He continued, "As my instructor always told me, your private pilot gives you the license to learn."
Anyone interested in becoming a pilot can visit the airport’s website.