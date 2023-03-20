 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this
evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Skilled to Work - Become an EMT

  • Updated
  • 0

We hear from an ICC course instructor about the process of becoming an EMT.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in a career in the medical field may like to start with a position as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

Education Coordinator Al Wright works with North Mississippi Medical Services.

He found out in his early teen years what he would go into.

"I felt helpless, "Wright said.

He explained how his neighbor was found dead.

Al Wright talks with WTVA about becoming an EMT

Education Coordinator Al Wright says he teaches a class on becoming an EMT at Itawamba Community College

"They found him dead in his house. And they called my mom, which worked at the hospital to come check on, anyway, she was at work, and I went there on my bike, and he was lying on the bed dead, and I couldn't do anything."

That made him decide he wanted to do something where he could help people.

"And after that, I took a CPR class, and Voila! Here I am."

"EMTs probably start, um, probably almost at the beginning," Wright explained.

He explained he teaches and EMT class on ICC's Belden campus.

People taking the EMT course have to be at least 18 years old.

They need to make at least a 16 on the ACT, and they have to have a sufficient driving record.

The class meets two nights a week, and it lasts a semester.

Ambulance door.

EMTs ride on ambulances to emergency sites to give medical care. They care for the patients on the way to the hospital.

Folks who take it also do not have to be traditionally enrolled credit-based college students.

People apply online. They may then get enrolled in the course if they meet the qualifications.

Wright concluded tha

t the medical field also has a significant shortage of medical staff, including EMTs and paramedics.

Tags

Recommended for you