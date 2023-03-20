Skilled to Work - Become an EMT

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in a career in the medical field may like to start with a position as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
Education Coordinator Al Wright works with North Mississippi Medical Services.
He found out in his early teen years what he would go into.
"I felt helpless, "Wright said.
He explained how his neighbor was found dead.
"They found him dead in his house. And they called my mom, which worked at the hospital to come check on, anyway, she was at work, and I went there on my bike, and he was lying on the bed dead, and I couldn't do anything."
That made him decide he wanted to do something where he could help people.
"And after that, I took a CPR class, and Voila! Here I am."
"EMTs probably start, um, probably almost at the beginning," Wright explained.
He explained he teaches and EMT class on ICC's Belden campus.
People taking the EMT course have to be at least 18 years old.
They need to make at least a 16 on the ACT, and they have to have a sufficient driving record.
The class meets two nights a week, and it lasts a semester.
Folks who take it also do not have to be traditionally enrolled credit-based college students.
People apply online. They may then get enrolled in the course if they meet the qualifications.
Wright concluded tha
t the medical field also has a significant shortage of medical staff, including EMTs and paramedics.