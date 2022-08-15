Skilled to Work - Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — People with a passion for cars can go to work accessorizing them.
This includes wrapping them and attaching accessories such as spoilers and ground effects.
Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo will work on most any car.
"We deal with multiple vehicles, multiple vehicles per day," Manager Rudy Wilson said. "Challengers, they are difficult, but, at Attention 2 Detail, we get it done."
"I watched a lot of guys off of YouTube, and I learned by seeing. So that actually improved my skills even more," Wilson added.
He said his team had an official training class in January of 2022.
"I drove trucks for about three years, got out of trucks, started wrapping cars and I'm loving this right here," Wilson added.
Owner Carmen Sanchez says the company started in 2014 and came to its current location on Robert E. Lee Drive in January of 2022.
"We do front window tint, vinyl wrap, customization, paint protection," Sanchez said. "We're just a group of guys that are super passionate about what we do."