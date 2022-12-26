Skilled to Work: Working in a bakery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Working in a kitchen takes a lot of skill, patience and development with time.
HollyPops Bakery makes various types of sweet treats — from cakes to cookies. The bakery is beside Fairpark in downtown Tupelo.
Holly Carroll owns HollyPops. She said the bakery's been there for the past five years.
"We do cupcakes, cookies, decorated items. You can place orders or you can come in and get them out of our case. We have ready-to-go items. We do birthday cakes," Carroll said.
Madison Nichols works there. She said she can do almost every job there and moves around as needed.
Nichols said anybody looking to work in a bakery like HollyPops may benefit from having good people skills.
"Just bake all the sweets that we have up here, ice all the cupcakes, take orders for all the Christmas sweets and birthday sweets that we have," Nichols said.
Carroll said she also moves around and works as needed.
"I do a lot of decorating. I have a baker. I have some girls who work out front," Carroll added.
Nichols said they have fun making familiar recipes and searching Pinterest for more.
Nichols added she has a college degree but decided to take a different career path.
She said she could see herself staying with HollyPops for the rest of her career.
Carroll said she has a very small staff at HollyPops. She said she plans to possibly look for some new hires toward the beginning of January.