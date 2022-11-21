Skilled to Work: PSP Manufacturing

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Steel producer PSP Manufacturing is looking to make several hires in Iuka and Fulton.
Operations Manager Chris Long said PSP has more than 25 positions open at those two locations.
"Fitters, welders, machine operators, forklift drivers, load builders — pretty much you name it, we're looking for them," Long said.
PSP will train new hires.
Former Marine Colby Crosley works for PSP in Iuka. He operates a machine that cuts steel with a plasma beam.
"A monkey can learn to run this machine," he said. "It doesn't take very much to do it. It's very, very simple, it's the responsibilities around it that are a lot more focused on trying to get everything done."
Visit pspindustries.com to learn more about jobs.