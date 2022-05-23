Skilled to Work: Milwaukee Tool

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - People will soon be able to work with a company, once again expanding in Mississippi.

Milwaukee Tool announced its expansion will bring jobs to more than a thousand people across the state of Mississippi.

The power tool manufacturer is based out of Wisconsin.

The new facility coming to Grenada is set to bring about 800 new jobs to Grenada County and surrounding counties, as well as 400 more across the state at existing locations.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 19.

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn attended the event

"We don’t need to let them down," Gunn said at the groundbreaking. "This area, this region, the state of Mississippi needs to step up and make sure that Milwaukee Tool is convinced that they made the right decision when they came to this area.”

According to the company's website, it has jobs available at many locations.

Some jobs may require degrees and experience, like engineers; but the company has places for skilled labor.

Open this link to view job openings.