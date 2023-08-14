Skilled to Work - Working in skincare (and more)

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in skincare can go to work without a 4-year college degree.
They will, however, need to take certification courses. (Please note, there is a difference between Esthetician and Aesthetician).
Becoming an esthetician is one job route offered at Regenerative Health Services, a business that aims to be people's one-stop-shop for health and wellness, including the daily caffeine fix.
"This is Regenerative Health Solutions. Some call us Regenerative Health at Fuel or Fuel. It's basically two businesses under one roof," Owner Amy Scott explained.
Fuel and Regenerative Health Opened in Booneville in 2018, but Scott says they've been expanding as they continued.
Fuel has their health drinks and supplements.
Scott says the Regenerative Health grand reopening is scheduled for September 1, 2023.
"We have massage therapy, we offer esthetics, and then we have a nurse practitioner that's working toward functional medicine," Scott said.
"We do IV therapy, um, for people that maybe, they've had COVID, they've got long COVID, they can't recover from that, um, they want to boost their immune system."
She says they also want to help weight loss patients.
Scott explained she's originally from Mississippi, but she is now officially contracted with Regenerative Medical Group out of Orange, California.
This means she's able to bring medical procedures and functional medicine from out there to Mississippi, but her full dream will take time.
"The way they treat cancer? If someone gets cancer here, you get chemo and radiated to death. There, you send somebody's blood, they make a serum to re-inject into that person, that knows how to fight that cancer because they've got their blood and their cancer cells to do it. It's a whole other world," Scott said. "I've kind of got a passion for getting this here because I've seen people in my family die of cancer that I never, I didn't know any better then. We did what everybody else did when my grandparents were sick."
Patience Holmes is taking the skin care route. She explained she just finished esthetician school.
"The whole reason I really wanted to go into this was because I didn't want to go to college for four years, I didn't want to move away from home, and I found an interest in skincare when I was about twelve years old, so it just kinda came naturally to me," Holmes said.
It's a 600-hour program that lasts about a year.
"It's a part-time program as of right now, they're wanting to open full time. It's actually in Tupelo, Mississippi at Tupelo Academy of Cosmetology," Holmes said. "It really just touches on facials, all skin care and full body waxing."
Holmes says the program taught her all of the basics.
"Cleaning the skin, acne treatments, age treatments, stuff like that....and what I hope to get in into the future, I want to touch into micro-needling, and, possibly even permanent tattooing of the makeup."
Scott says Regenerative Health Solutions will start taking applications soon for some open positions, which will include receptionist work.
She added she's working on finishing the website for Regenerative Health, but interested people can find the business right now on Facebook and Instagram.