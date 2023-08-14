 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Skilled to Work - Working in skincare (and more)

  • Updated
  • 0

A look at a Booneville business that's actually two businesses in the same building-- along with a look at how you can specialize in one profession offered there.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in skincare can go to work without a 4-year college degree.

They will, however, need to take certification courses. (Please note, there is a difference between Esthetician and Aesthetician).

Becoming an esthetician is one job route offered at Regenerative Health Services, a business that aims to be people's one-stop-shop for health and wellness, including the daily caffeine fix.

"This is Regenerative Health Solutions. Some call us Regenerative Health at Fuel or Fuel. It's basically two businesses under one roof," Owner Amy Scott explained.

Regenerative Health Services in Booneville

The outside of the building.

Fuel and Regenerative Health Opened in Booneville in 2018, but Scott says they've been expanding as they continued.

Fuel has their health drinks and supplements.

Scott says the Regenerative Health grand reopening is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

"We have massage therapy, we offer esthetics, and then we have a nurse practitioner that's working toward functional medicine," Scott said.

"We do IV therapy, um, for people that maybe, they've had COVID, they've got long COVID, they can't recover from that, um, they want to boost their immune system."

Fuel (the coffee/tea shop) of Regenerative Health

A look inside the Regenerative Health building.

She says they also want to help weight loss patients.

Scott explained she's originally from Mississippi, but she is now officially contracted with Regenerative Medical Group out of Orange, California.

This means she's able to bring medical procedures and functional medicine from out there to Mississippi, but her full dream will take time.

"The way they treat cancer? If someone gets cancer here, you get chemo and radiated to death. There, you send somebody's blood, they make a serum to re-inject into that person, that knows how to fight that cancer because they've got their blood and their cancer cells to do it. It's a whole other world," Scott said. "I've kind of got a passion for getting this here because I've seen people in my family die of cancer that I never, I didn't know any better then. We did what everybody else did when my grandparents were sick."

Patience Holmes is taking the skin care route. She explained she just finished esthetician school.

"The whole reason I really wanted to go into this was because I didn't want to go to college for four years, I didn't want to move away from home, and I found an interest in skincare when I was about twelve years old, so it just kinda came naturally to me," Holmes said.

It's a 600-hour program that lasts about a year.

"It's a part-time program as of right now, they're wanting to open full time. It's actually in Tupelo, Mississippi at Tupelo Academy of Cosmetology," Holmes said. "It really just touches on facials, all skin care and full body waxing."

One of the rooms at Regenerative Health in Booneville

One of the rooms in Regenerative Health.

Holmes says the program taught her all of the basics.

"Cleaning the skin, acne treatments, age treatments, stuff like that....and what I hope to get in into the future, I want to touch into micro-needling, and, possibly even permanent tattooing of the makeup."

Scott says Regenerative Health Solutions will start taking applications soon for some open positions, which will include receptionist work.

She added she's working on finishing the website for Regenerative Health, but interested people can find the business right now on Facebook and Instagram.

Recommended for you