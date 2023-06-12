Skilled to Work - Working in Retail: Scruggs

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- Retail work is an option for people interested in a steady career.
Scruggs Farm Lawn and Garden in Tupelo works to supply home, garden, and farming needs.
"All types of tractors, farm equipment, lawn mowers, uh, all type of lawn and garden products," Mitchell Scruggs, the manager of the store explained.
He says they also sell fertilizer, building materials, and clothing.
"They don't necessarily have to have experience. If, if they've got the desire to want to and do well, we'll do the training," Scruggs said.
Jason Jaggers is department manager around sporting goods. He says experience isn't necessary for him.
"Honestly I'd prefer them without previous qualifications because they don't have any bad habits to unlearn," Jaggers said. "If a person comes in and tells me they know everything about this department, I thank them for their time and let them know that I'll get back to them, but you give me a fresh body that says I really don't know what's going on, come on, let me teach you."
Jaggers says people under 18 years old will need signed permission from parents to be able to work around and handle firearms.
Assistant Manager Jennifer Shadburn works over the animal department, lawn and garden, and pools and spas. She's worked here for about 18 years. Shadburn says communication skills are a plus.
"I look for somebody that's easy to talk to because I know they'll be able to talk to customers. Um, I want to know a little bit about themselves personally, what they like to do, what their interests are."
Workers say Scruggs is always taking applications. Submit an application on the business' website here.