Skilled to Work - Working in a Salon

RIENZI, Miss. (WTVA) -- People with a passion for making others look and feel good may like the idea of working in a salon.
Coko's Bad and Bougie Salon in Rienzi offers a variety of services."We do colors, cuts, lashes, braids, um, nails, pedicures."
Owner and Lash Tech Courtney Eaton says she opened her business during the COVID pandemic.
It began as a boutique selling clothes but became a salon.
Coko's was in Corinth for about two years but has now been in it's new location in Rienzi for about a year. Eaton's been having upgrades like painting done inside the salon.
Eaton says they also do teeth whitening and body enhancement, which includes moving fat cells to different parts of your body. Eaton says its nonsurgical.
"That means like you won't have to go have stitches or anything like that, this is all natural," she explained. She described some of her tools. "And they all three do different things. So one of them burns your fat cells, one of them moves your, uh, fat cells."
"I do box braids, twists, um, I do faux locs," hair braider Dominique Burdine said.
She decided to get certified in hair braiding.
Burdine explained she went online through the MDES, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, where she applied for her license.
She's worked at Coko's for about a month and loves the uniqueness of every customer.
"They tell me a little bit about their self, I tell them about me, making them feel pretty afterwards," Burdine added.
Eaton says there's a difference between salons and barbershops. That's the number of services they offer. She says men usually go to barbers and just get their hair trimmed up and cut. Women go for a lot more than that.
"So as a cosmetologist, if you're gonna be doing coloring, cuts, anything like that, you have to just go to school for fifteen hundred hours, but to be like a licensed tech, a licensed lash tech, you just have to go get certified, because they changed the laws on that," Eaton said.
Interested people can come train under Eaton to begin their new career.
"If you come and take my course, we can knock it out in two days with four hours a day of training."
Eaton says Coko"s is located at 77 North Street in Rienzi. The GPS may not take people directly to it, but nearby. It's down the street from Rienzi Town Hall.