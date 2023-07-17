Skilled to Work - Work in dry cleaning

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- The majority of people likely do not know how dry cleaning works.
Corinth Dry Cleaners in Alcorn County does dry cleaning, laundry, and other special services.
Owner Tim Huggins explains the beginning of the dry cleaning process actually uses fluid.
Clothing items go into a type of washing machine and tumble in a type of liquid that gets out stains.
The clothes then go through a steaming pressing process.
Huggins says workers can expect job security in this line of work.
He also says college degrees won't help a person here.
"You just have to be able to come to work every day, and uh, learning by doing is what we do in the back," Huggins said. "The people that land here, it's just, they learn, it's a way of life for them."
"They're the reason we're successful, is the people that work here," Huggins concluded.
He wants to invite anyone interested to stop by the business in downtown Corinth.
There, interested people can watch workers do different jobs in dry cleaning and decide if they want to do the job.
Corinth Dry Cleaners is in downtown Corinth. It's down the street from the courthouse and right next door to Regions Bank.
Huggins says the business does not have a website.