Skilled to Work - Work in a Cafe

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in customer service may like to start their new career in a cafe.
Workers have many different types of opportunities.
Just Love Coffee Cafe in Tupelo is one of them.
The shop first opened its Tupelo location in September of 2022.
Owner Brent Jackson said customers can get some great breakfast foods.
"Here we have the barista, which is our coffee makers, and we have our cooks, dishwashers, and our leads, which are our managers here," Jackson said. "Fresh coffee of course, but we also have some lemonade refreshers."
"We have waffle irons that we cook off of, so we have sandwiches, waffles, uh salads, croissants, I mean you name it, we can probably put it together for you breakfast-wise."
Just Love is from Nashville. Jackson bought in to the franchise to open up a location in Tupelo.
"As you know, school's starting back and some of our baristas are heading back to college, so, we'll have a couple openings soon," Jackson said.
Jackson said he has a back room dedicated to his brother, a graduate from Tupelo High School.
He died in a car wreck in 2016.
"I got to have a piece of him here with me because I put his mural on the wall and his letter jacket on the wall, and this nice meeting room, that local churches and businesses use," Jackson explained.
Jackson says Just Love also caters for area businesses and schools.
People interested can fill out an application on Just Love's website.