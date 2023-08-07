 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi...
Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi...
Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 1259 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Tishomingo State Park to Mantachie to 6 miles
east of Houlka, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn, Red Bay, Verona, Okolona,
Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie,
Smithville, Tremont and Tishomingo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Skilled to Work - Work in a Cafe

  • Updated
  • 0

Cafe work involves customers service and food preparation to name a couple of things.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in customer service may like to start their new career in a cafe.

Workers have many different types of opportunities.

Just Love Coffee Cafe in Tupelo is one of them.

The shop first opened its Tupelo location in September of 2022.

Owner Brent Jackson said customers can get some great breakfast foods.

Order up! A kitchen worker finishes preparing a plate of breakfast.

Worker sending out two finished plates of waffles at Just Love in Tupelo.

"Here we have the barista, which is our coffee makers, and we have our cooks, dishwashers, and our leads, which are our managers here," Jackson said. "Fresh coffee of course, but we also have some lemonade refreshers."

A barista finished preparing a cup of coffee

A barista prepares to take a cup of coffee to a customer at Just Love in Tupelo.

"We have waffle irons that we cook off of, so we have sandwiches, waffles, uh salads, croissants, I mean you name it, we can probably put it together for you breakfast-wise."

Just Love is from Nashville. Jackson bought in to the franchise to open up a location in Tupelo.

"As you know, school's starting back and some of our baristas are heading back to college, so, we'll have a couple openings soon," Jackson said.

Shelves of coffee and more for sale

Items for sale at Just Love in Tupelo

Jackson said he has a back room dedicated to his brother, a graduate from Tupelo High School.

He died in a car wreck in 2016.

"I got to have a piece of him here with me because I put his mural on the wall and his letter jacket on the wall, and this nice meeting room, that local churches and businesses use," Jackson explained.

Jackson says Just Love also caters for area businesses and schools.

People interested can fill out an application on Just Love's website.

Recommended for you