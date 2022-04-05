Skilled to Work - Welding at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Leaders at Northeast Mississippi Community College want to spread the word that they offer workforce training programs.
In addition to traditional credit students taking courses for their degrees, members of the general public can take the workforce training programs to learn skills they can use in the workforce.
Staff said for the time being, the state has the funding to pay for the workforce program, which means people can take the courses free of charge.
One craft people can learn in these programs is welding.
Kate Johnson explained she's a former student. She said she took a job as a welder for New Way Trucks after she graduated.
She spoke highly of the course at NEMCC, saying the instructors taught her valuable skills she uses every day on the job.
Welding instructor Anthony Hardin said his job is to get his students ready for the next step.
"We try to train them in to all aspects that they'll meet when they get out in to the workforce," Hardin said.
Students who spoke with WTVA, including Oliver Campeau, said they enjoy the craft.
"I really had a passion for it when I was young, and I've always liked it, so I just figured I'd pursue it," Campeau said. "I didn't really have much welding experience when I was younger, I had a little bit, but Anthony's really helped me get to where I need to be, so, he's awesome."
For more information on the workforce programs at NEMCC, people can feel free to reach out and explore what the college has to offer.