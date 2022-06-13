Skilled to Work - Two new hotels in Tishomingo County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to
8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to
8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Skilled to Work - Two new hotels in Tishomingo County

  • Updated
  • 0
Hotel in Iuka, Mississippi

Hotel under renovation in Iuka, Mississippi.

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two new hotels are nearly completed in Tishomingo County.

Julien Raynard and Jim Joyner are business partners at Joyner and Richard, LC. based in Florida.

They buy real estate properties considered undervalued and renovate them to get them back into the mainstream.

They explained that they've done this around the world. Now, they're working in Tishomingo County.

The two hotels they're restoring were abandoned and run-down.

Joyner said they will call the two hotels "The Pickwick Lodge" and "The Pickwick Inn.”

Joyner said the two came to Mississippi originally to open a factory. They said the biggest drawback to opening one here was that there was no housing for prospective employers to live in.

Joyner explained these hotels should create a number of jobs in the area.

He said the area gets close to a million visitors a year, but they spend their money in Corinth because there are few hotels in the Iuka area.

The two said they plan to hire around 40 people in total to work in these hotels.

They plan to have a corporate website in the future where people can apply for work.

Until that site is operational, people can send an email to inquire about working.

Please email contact@joynerandraynard.com if you are interested in working at either of the new hotels once they are completed.

Raynard said the hotels should be completed by the beginning of fall.

Tags

Recommended for you