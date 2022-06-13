Skilled to Work - Two new hotels in Tishomingo County

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two new hotels are nearly completed in Tishomingo County.
Julien Raynard and Jim Joyner are business partners at Joyner and Richard, LC. based in Florida.
They buy real estate properties considered undervalued and renovate them to get them back into the mainstream.
They explained that they've done this around the world. Now, they're working in Tishomingo County.
The two hotels they're restoring were abandoned and run-down.
Joyner said they will call the two hotels "The Pickwick Lodge" and "The Pickwick Inn.”
Joyner said the two came to Mississippi originally to open a factory. They said the biggest drawback to opening one here was that there was no housing for prospective employers to live in.
Joyner explained these hotels should create a number of jobs in the area.
He said the area gets close to a million visitors a year, but they spend their money in Corinth because there are few hotels in the Iuka area.
The two said they plan to hire around 40 people in total to work in these hotels.
They plan to have a corporate website in the future where people can apply for work.
Until that site is operational, people can send an email to inquire about working.
Please email contact@joynerandraynard.com if you are interested in working at either of the new hotels once they are completed.
Raynard said the hotels should be completed by the beginning of fall.