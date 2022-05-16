Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful.
Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the state's history, according to the governor’s office, with new investments totaling $7.7 billion and the creation of more than 10,000 jobs.
Ivey said Tiffin is the largest employer in the area. She spoke with WTVA briefly.
"They build these quality motorhomes, and I hope I get to get on one today," Ivey said.
She toured one soon after.
Director of Engineering Corbette Davis said the company is currently hiring.
"We've got jobs in engineering; we've got production jobs. I think we're hiring in accounting and a few other areas as well," he said.
Some positions need degrees, some do not; and of course, new hires can expect training.
Davis said experience is always preferred, but they'll take recruits at any skill level, including fresh out of high school.
"What we do here is a very, very hand-crafted product. You know, we don't have any automation, everything is built by hand, you know. We are looking for good tradesmen," he added.
These trades can include welding or other skills, such as wiring.
Christy Davis adds wiring to motorhomes, which she calls the brains of the vehicles.
"Wiper, harness, headlights,” she said. “Anything that works on the motorhome is pretty much wired down here.”
She said it took her about four weeks to learn the ropes. She began after high school.
Potential workers can apply online or in-person.