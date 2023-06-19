Skilled to Work - "Tek2Go" camp event for students

BELDEN, Miss. (WTVA) -- Students in and around Tupelo received the opportunity to see how precision manufacturing works with a hands-on summer camp in the month of June.
Students were able to make custom metal objects using the precision-cutting machines at “Tek2Go”, at Itawamba Community College’s Belden campus.
"It's pretty cool,” Student Hunter Parker said. He was one of the students who came out for the camp. He’s from Itawaba Agricultural High School.
Bryan Hawkins, President, CEO, and Founder Of Hawkeye Industries in Tupelo, talked about the camp's goal.
"The Tech2Go Camp started with the premise that the, uh, workforce that's available out in the wold is not, there's not enough of it," Hawkins said. "And the whole point of the camp now, let's just call it plant a seed."
They're exposing the kids to what advanced manufacturing is with the hopes that one day they'll decide to become a part of the advanced manufacturing workforce.
Tek2Go is a camp affiliated with the organization Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs, a company out of Illinois. It's sponsored by the Community Development Fondation, ICC, Hawkeye Industries, and the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
Participant Jacob Fletcher says students learned to operate the machines and used them to items including a pen, and more.
"How they operate with their laser machines and their laser um, machines, their dyes and all that, and we got to make a clock that we get to take home and keep," Fletcher said.
Jerry Pettigrew is a machining instructor at ICC.
"This year, we, we toured the Toyota Plant, we toured the Toyota Plant yesterday, so they got to see a lot of the processes that we do in actual effect," Pettigrew said.
Hunter Parker says he enjoys the creativeness of the camp.
'It's real fun you know, because you never get to experience something like that before, so, you get to experience and make it, and then you get to go home and tell your parents, you know, that you made this," Parker said.
Press information said this was only the student camp. It ran from June 12 to June 15, but the teacher camp is scheduled for June 20 through June 22.