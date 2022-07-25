 Skip to main content
Skilled to Work - Securitas

Securitas

Securitas in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People can apply to become a security guard at Securitas in Tupelo.

"We monitor things on our lot to make sure that everything goes right and everybody is safe," security guard Mondalay Monday said.

"No one comes in and out of our lot without we getting some type of information on them," she added.

District Manager James Conner explained that many guards will work at gates outside of businesses or as receptionists.

Conner said they serve north Mississippi from Corinth down around West Point.

Conner recommends a good temperament to work with people and strong communications skills.

"We're in desperate need of some good quality candidates," Site supervisor Jim Rea said.

Rea said they're doing everything they can to fill those roles, but it's getting more difficult.

"We find ourselves just working a lot of extra hours," Rea added.

Rea said he takes some weekend shifts as needed.

"We have a lot of times that we have to interact with some irate situations and we have to try to deescalate as much as possible," Rea said.

If it gets too out of hand, he said they will call law enforcement.

To apply for a job with Securitas, Conner said people need to apply online. 

