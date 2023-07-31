Skilled to Work - Run a pawn shop

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in opening their own business may like the idea of starting up their own pawn shop.
Mike's Pawn Shop in Tupelo has been in business for nearly 35 years.
Owner Mike Kidd said March of 2024 will mark 35 years.
The pawn shop is a place for people who need money fast or want to sell something.
Kidd said people don't need any sort of college education for this job. They will just need skills that will develop with time.
"I was going to school to do, uh, electricity, electronics, and then I started working in a pawn shop at age nineteen," Kidd said. "And, uh, my dad bought out a pawn shop in 1989, and, and stuck me in it. So I got to doing it every day, and uh, it was quite a learning experience."
"When you go in business for yourself, especially without a college education, uh, the number one thing is be consistent. You're gonna have your good days and your bad days, your slow days and your busy days. Um, but the main thing is to be there on time every day, and not miss a day."
Pawn shops are unique for different reasons, but one that stands out is the variety of unique items one can find in them.
Some include guns, lawn products, musical instruments, antique items. electronics including video games and TV's, and more.
"Dealing with lots of people throughout the years, you get an education in itself of learning people, learning the value of everything you see or having some type of idea of what it's worth."
He said he also works closely with local law enforcement.
"After 34 years, we've had a few questionable things, but not many, but most people are goodhearted once you get to know them."
"I've been doing this 34 years, and I'd like to do it another twenty, and that'll be enough for me."