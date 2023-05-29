Skilled to Work - Prison education program helping inmates change their lives

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Life's mistakes can sometimes lead to lives altered in more ways than one, including through prison time.
But, that does not have to be the end.
Northeast Mississippi Community College announced it's partnering up with the Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility to bring inmates access to more classes for the college's prison education program.
This will let them learn more skills they can use in the workforce, which will make them more skilled and qualified for jobs when their sentences are finished.
Sheriff Ben Caldwell says part of the goal of the Alcorn County Correctional Facility is to make sure the inmates live in safe and secure conditions.
"With that, we also want to do everything we can to provide them any opportunities we can, uh, so once they get out of prison, that they can be a, you know, contributing factor to the workforce."
This is made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council.
The Joint Prison Education Program also received a grant to help with this, this one from Accelerate MS to MDOT Works.
"They're able to go into the work place immediately after leaving prison," Dr. Michelle Baragona said. She's Vice President of Instruction at NEMCC.
She says this expansion means new paths and new beginnings.
"It gives the inmates the chance to become a true citizen of society after they return to our community," Baragona said.
Inmates will be able to learn through a range of courses that apply toward degree programs or have nationally-recognized certification tied to the course.
These courses include industrial maintenance, construction, English composition, philosophy, employment readiness, speech, and history.
Yolanda Houston's Director of The Mississippi Consortium for Higher Education in prisons.
"Take care of themselves, take care of their families, and receive credentials, whether it's a certificate, um, associate degree, or eventually a bachelor's degree, if that's what's desired."
Carla Falkner is Program Coordinator for Higher Education in Prisons.
Falkner says many of these men feel like they've been given up on by society.
"We restore a sense of self-worth, a sense of value, and a sense of hope for the future, so that they can go forward and earn that degree," Falkner said.
Northeast says its prison education program began in 2017.
It's focused on inmates who are scheduled for release within one year of the semester.