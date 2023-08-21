 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Skilled to Work - Operate a food truck

We have a look at The G Spot, a food truck based out of Verona.

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in food and creating their own schedules may like the idea of owning a food truck.

"The G Spot" in Verona is a food truck with its own outdoor seating area in Verona.

It's a pavilion-like building with fans, TV's, and jazz music.

Greg and Ashley Thomas own The G Spot. They say they do travel to different spots ever so often.

"My name is Greg, everybody used to call me 'Big G', so it's like 'The G Spot', I always wanted to cook and have my own spot," Greg said.

Different food trucks serve up various types of foods.

The G Spot does Cajun-style food, including catfish and chicken, fries, hush puppies, and Cajun rice.

The two say the food truck is a lot of work.

"(Ashley) Uh, busy, that's for sure. (Greg) Busy. Takes a lot of time."

Greg Thomas drops catfish into the fryer

Greg Thomas prepares fried catfish just before opening at 11:00 AM.

They say the truck started a few years ago, and the new outdoor seating area was just finished within the past couple of months.

"We just started cooking at home for people, our friends and stuff like that, and they, they enjoyed it so much, they was like 'y'all should cook for other people', so...," Ashley explained.

"It's just us two," Ashley continued," but we have one person that helps us fix plates.

They say the job has its perks.

"Freedom," Ashley said with a laugh. "We make our own hours. You can't beat making your own hours."

They described what it's like and what it takes to operate a food truck.

"We get up and prep, then we have to load the truck, then we serve, then when we get off the truck, we have to wash dishes and everything, so it's about a sixteen-hour day," Greg said.

However, they explained they only operate the truck maybe three days a week: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

"You have to have your serve-safe, um, go through the health department to make sure your food truck is acceptable. Um, fire department has to come out and do a fire inspection as well, um, and you're pretty much ready to go after that," Ashley said.

Ashley also said new food truck owners will need an employee identification number with the state and tax codes.

