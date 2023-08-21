Skilled to Work - Operate a food truck

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in food and creating their own schedules may like the idea of owning a food truck.
"The G Spot" in Verona is a food truck with its own outdoor seating area in Verona.
It's a pavilion-like building with fans, TV's, and jazz music.
Greg and Ashley Thomas own The G Spot. They say they do travel to different spots ever so often.
"My name is Greg, everybody used to call me 'Big G', so it's like 'The G Spot', I always wanted to cook and have my own spot," Greg said.
Different food trucks serve up various types of foods.
The G Spot does Cajun-style food, including catfish and chicken, fries, hush puppies, and Cajun rice.
The two say the food truck is a lot of work.
"(Ashley) Uh, busy, that's for sure. (Greg) Busy. Takes a lot of time."
They say the truck started a few years ago, and the new outdoor seating area was just finished within the past couple of months.
"We just started cooking at home for people, our friends and stuff like that, and they, they enjoyed it so much, they was like 'y'all should cook for other people', so...," Ashley explained.
"It's just us two," Ashley continued," but we have one person that helps us fix plates.
They say the job has its perks.
"Freedom," Ashley said with a laugh. "We make our own hours. You can't beat making your own hours."
They described what it's like and what it takes to operate a food truck.
"We get up and prep, then we have to load the truck, then we serve, then when we get off the truck, we have to wash dishes and everything, so it's about a sixteen-hour day," Greg said.
However, they explained they only operate the truck maybe three days a week: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
"You have to have your serve-safe, um, go through the health department to make sure your food truck is acceptable. Um, fire department has to come out and do a fire inspection as well, um, and you're pretty much ready to go after that," Ashley said.
Ashley also said new food truck owners will need an employee identification number with the state and tax codes.