Skilled to Work - Medical field careers

Corinth, Miss. (WTVA) -- Working in the medical field is possible for someone who holds no college degree.
However, workers will need to acquire training and perhaps certifications.
Two career paths you can take without necessarily needing a college degree are a Medical Laboratory Technician and a Licensed Practical Nurse.
The qualifications appear similar for the two positions.
"I take care of patients, I administer medications, um, hang I-V's," Makayla Simmons with Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth said.
Simmons is an LPN, which means a Licensed Practical Nurse.
LPN'S will work under the supervision of physicians and registered nurses to basic care directly to patients.
She's done the job for almost five years. Simmons says her reason why is a personal one.
"I've been in the hospital quite a few times, and I just wanted to get into healthcare and be able to provide the care that I was provided whenever I was in the hospital," Simmons explained.
Aspiring LPN's have to get into an LPN program for this, which can be found at many colleges in Mississippi.
One of the criteria for that program is submitting a diploma or GED validation.
Simmons says she went through instruction at Northeast Community College in Booneville.
"Laboratory Science is a good opportunity for someone that wants a career in healthcare and medicine," Lab Director Heather Rhodes said.
People could work to become a Laboratory Medical Technician. Their primary jobs include taking medical samples like blood or urine from patients for testing.
Lab Director Heather Rhodes explains a common route to this job is going through an associate degree program, which can be done do at colleges around Mississippi, but it is possible to get in with just a high school diploma and on-the-job and specialized training.
Rhodes says you will then get to send in for your certification from the Mississippi Board of Nursing.
"At that point, that degree will give you opportunities in hospitals, clinics, and other laboratories across the state, the nation for that matter," Rhodes said.
Rhodes talked about how important medical lab technicians are.
"If we don''t give them the appropriate lab results, good quality lab results, then the appropriate diagnosis can't be made. if the correct diagnosis is not made, then the correct treatment cannot be done," Rhodes said.
Healthcare Recruiter Penny McDonald invites anyone interested to reach out to them.
"If you're interested in any of these positions, just visit our website," McDonald said.
You can visit the Magnolia Regional Health Center Website.
You can also email McDonald directly at pmcdonald@mrhc.org