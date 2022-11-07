Skilled to Work - Medical Asst. Tech Program at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in a career in the medical field may be interested in taking a college course that could help them find out which area of the field they want to specialize in.
Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) offers a Medical Assistant Tech Program.
Student Taylor King takes the program. She says it definitely aligns with what she wants to do in her career.
Vickie Hopkins is the program's director and instructor.
"We're the only healthcare professionals specifically trained for physician's office and ambulatory care settings," Hopkins said.
She says the course basically teaches entry-level knowledge in the medical field.
"So the students learn the administrative, such as billing, insurance, front desk, billing, insurance, front desk, and reception work; and then they lean the clinical areas such as vital signs, assisting the doctor with procedures," Hopkins explained.
Students will also learn how to take information on patients, including basic vital signs, blood pressure, and phlebotomy. Phlebotomy has to do with opening or puncturing a vein, such as when drawing blood.
"This lays the foundation for anything they wish to do in healthcare," Hopkins said.
Hopkins added that when her students go to work, they may move up to supervisory roles within 3 to 5 years because they are trained in how a clinic's supposed to function every day.
"The end goal is to probably work in a clinic somewhere and probably work in a lab part," King said, talking about her future career.
Hopkins noted that the course fills up fast. They accept 12 students every August. She said it's highly competitive.