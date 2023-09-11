Skilled to Work - Making popsicles

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) -- Small businesses come in many types. One in
Oxford makes popsicles using local ingredients.
Elizabeth Speed is the owner of Oxsicles, a popsicle business.
"I always say that working for oxsicles is like getting paid to go to a party," Speed said.
Speed explained that she bought the business from its former owner in 2020. The former owner started it in 2017.
"She asked me in February of 2020 is I wanted to buy the business, and I was like ok, that's kind of an interesting idea."
She closed the deal in March of 2020-- right before the COVID lock-downs.
"A week later, the entire country shut down because of the pandemic," Speed said. "It was a little bit of a rocky start."
But, she made it through during that time and built a name for her newly-aquired business.
"I got to do small events. It was like basically like a year of, uh, soft opening."
Her equipment set up in the back of High Point Coffee allows her to make the succulent sweet treats.
"I can make 78 popsicles in about fifteen minutes."
She has a few people who work with her part time.
Speed says she tries to make Oxsicles popsicles with local ingredients as much as possible. local honey, and local fruit.
People interested in setting up a food cart and operating a business like this need to do only a few things.
"You need to be ServSafe Certified. Um, and that's just something that you can do through the community. It's a test that you take and a course that you take."
Speed says interested people will also have to register with the city, and the Department of Health comes out to certify the kitchen.
Community members may get to see Speed and one of her Oxsicles carts at area markets or community events.