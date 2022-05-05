Skilled to Work - Kevin Charles Furniture in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - People can apply for a positions with a furniture-making company that prides itself on cleanliness and being close-knit.
Workers at Kevin Charles in New Albany told WTVA that there are a number of jobs available.
"Sewing, filling, cutting, packing, shipping, upholstery, receiving — you name it, we have an opening," Jessica Lagreca said.
Lagreca said she moved from Florida in 2021 to New Albany and began working there. She said her husband also works there.
"Everyone works here and it just works, adds that extra little special like, 'I want to go to work with my team and my family today,'", she added.
To apply for a job with Kevin Charles, Lagreca said people can come by in person, they can go online by clicking here.