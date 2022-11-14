GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Steady, consistent work is the focus of this week's Skilled To Work.
HM Richards is an upholstery furniture manufacturer with a plant between Guntown and Baldwyn.
Recruiter Taiza Marcano said the plant has multiple positions available.
Marcano said workers can make between 15 and 23 dollars an hour, depending on the job they do. She said many positions do not require degrees.
"Steady work and I'm off on the weekends," Marcano said.
Karwyin Luscer, an upholsterer, attaches black bottoms to furniture, such as couches.
He said mindset is key. He added his favorite thing about the job is it's fast-paced.
"Really, it's just all about what you want to do. You gotta be a go-getter," Luscer said.
Vice President of Operations Joey Tarrant said applicants have plenty of jobs to choose from.
"Sewing, frame building, upholstery and then non-skilled would be warehouse positions, either shipping or receiving," Tarrant said.
"[The] sky's the limit to what you can do around here. We've got a good family team," Luscer added.
Tarrant said HM Richards has more than 20 positions open. People can apply online or in person at the plant. To apply online, click here.