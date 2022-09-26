Skilled to Work - Heating and air instruction at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Job stability is a factor people may particularly care about when looking for work.
One industry that stays consistently in high demand through the year is work and maintenance involving air conditioner systems and heat pumps.
Russell Bullard is a heating and air instructor with NEMCC in Booneville. He says he's seen progressively larger groups of students sign up to take his courses over the years.
He says people may choose to get out of high school and go right to work in heating and air, but they may prefer to go through classes like his. He says his class will allow students to get certifications they may need in their career, such as the EPA 608 certification.
Students including Stormy Weathers and D'kyndric "D.K." Gaines say the programs are helping them.
