Skilled to Work - Hago Automotive

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Hago Automotive Corp. has a plant in Tishomingo County.
The company uses machines to stamp out metal parts used in cars.
CEO Alfred Haiger said BMW is the plant's biggest customer but has other customers across the globe.
The facility in Tishomingo County is the only Hago plant in North America.
Prospective employees have no shortage of jobs to choose from such as positions in maintenance, tool and dye, logistics and quality.
"We have a lot of pressing machines, a lot of welding machines," first shift assembly supervisor Brian Powers said. "The operator will grab the parts, they will feed the parts into the machine, press a button, then the machine does all the work."
Jacob Tucker explained he's taking part in an apprenticeship program offered through Northeast Mississippi Community College. The program is just one way people can get on board with Hago.
He said a high school counselor helped him get the job.
The four-year program is for students out of high school.
Tuition is paid for and students earn wages.