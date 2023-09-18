Skilled to Work - Farming

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- Farming is one skill that can help people both get food and start their own business.
Native Son Farm in Tupelo gave WTVA a look at what the business does.
The farm grows and sells fresh vegetables and more.
Muscadines, cucumbers, tomatoes, pumpkins, and more, even eggs, milk, and honey are all for sale there.
Farmers like Landon Heaton work to make this happen. Heaton is a farm manager there.
He says a lot goes in to it: pest control, soil health, planting cover crops, and more.
Farmers at Native Son may even work on the retail side in the store and go to farmer's markets.
"It's a very varied job. It's not only growing the plants, it's also taking care of a lot of the grounds. You can see we have these structures here which have to be maintained. You have to know a lot about construction and just general problem solving," Heaton explained.
Our reporter was given a look around back at how the workers harvest the crops and replenish the nutrients in the soil with a rich mulch.
Heaton said it's important to distinguish that there are two different types of farming.
There's the smaller type of personal farming like they do at Native Son. It's called produce farming or organic agriculture, but the big fields like those that can be seen next to highways are different.
"What they do is they're growing a unicrop," Heaton said. "They're growing one, maybe two crops, corn cotton, soybeans, and they will grow thousands and thousands of acres of those crops, whereas we have about 20 to 25 acres, and we grow anywhere from 20 to a hundred different crops on that."
He says a lot of the crops in those big fields are sent off to processors to be made into other foods or fuels like ethanol, plastics, and other commodity goods.
Farms like Native Son sell right to the consumer.
As far as qualifications-- Heaton says there are a few. Aspiring farmers have to like working outside.
"You are outside all times of the year. We're out here when ir's105 degrees a few weeks ago. We're out here when it's four degrees in the winter. Be ok wih fire ants, there are a lot of fire ants here. Other than that, you just have to work hard and enjoy coming to work."
He says there are opportunities to make good amounts of money in the farming profession, but most people get in to this type of work for the love of agriculture.
Visit Native Son Farm's website here.