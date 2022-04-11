Skilled to Work - Buff City Soap

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People can apply for a job making soap and soap products at a new soap shop in Tupelo.
"Buff City Soap is a plant-based product that we make entirely inside the store by hand," Krista Scott explained.
Scott is the franchise owner of Buff City Soap. She explained that workers make all of their products in-house.
These include soap, laundry soap, bath salts, bath bombs, and more.
Scott said workers will learn how to make these using palm and coconut oil-based ingredients.
She stressed their products have no animal fats in them.
"You feel like a chemist with mixing the oils and the other things together, mixing your colors, mixing your scents," Head Soap Maker Chelsea Hampton said.
Scott said workers will teach new employees everything they need to know for the job.
They only require people to be 18 to work here.
"We call ourselves a 'makery' because we're like a bakery," Smith said.
Hampton said it's important to bring a sense of humor to work.
"Honestly, just a positive attitude. We like to goof around all day long. If you can't take a joke, then you probably won't fit in," Hampton said.
"It's not just a job, it's fun," Smith concluded.
Scott said if anyone would like to apply for a job with Buff City, they can email Manager Judy Carleton at buffcitysoap.tupelo@gmail.com.