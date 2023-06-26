Skilled to Work - Become a lifeguard

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- People interested in spending time at the pool while also saving lives may like to look into becoming a lifeguard.
Amy Kennedy at the Tupelo Aquatic Center recommends aspiring lifeguards come in and practice swimming if they need before going through lifeguard certification.
"Well, it takes a lot of training," Kennedy said. Kennedy is the Director of the center.
"The endurance, some people find is tougher than anything, swimming that 300 yards," Kennedy explained. "We can help you, um, train for that, for the class, for the prerequisite that you have to take."
That prerequisite is a lifeguard certification class people can register for at the center.
Kennedy says she has openings for lifeguards right now (at the writing of this story on June 26, 2023).
"Right now, I'm at 27. I would really like to be at 35."
"Our main duty here is patron surveillance and everything, and the safety of our facility," Lifeguard Katy West said. "There's a pretest for it and everything you have to pass, there's a written test, and then an online portion that you have to do."
"The online portion is about nine hours," West continued. "And then, and then it's like a whole day of coming here and demonstrating all the skills and all the rescues and everything."
Kennedy says the center hires guards all year long. Her youngest is 15 years old, and her oldest is 70 years old.
She says people of any age, including those who've retired may like to consider becoming a lifeguard.
See the Tupelo Aquatic Center's website for more information on lifeguard certification.