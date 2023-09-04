Skilled to Work - Become a dog groomer

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Grooming dogs is something many people would enjoy, and it's proven to be a business in high demand.
The staff at Marvelous Mutt Cutz demonstrated what it takes to do the job.
"I love dogs. I've always loved dogs since I was a kid," Dog groomer and shop owner Courtney Whisenant said. "The dog grooming, we do dog boarding, and we do doggie day care."
Whisenant explained she took over Marvelous Mutt Cutz in Booneville after the former owner sold it to her.
"We work with all kinds of dogs," she said.
She described what groomers need to know.
"They have different coat types, and some of the coat types, you can look at it wrong, and it goes to matting."
Part of the job is getting rid of that matted fur.
Some dogs, depending on their condition, can be more difficult than others.
"You really have spent a whole day working on them when you're said and done, but I feel like they've had a makeover when they leave here," Whisenant continued.
Dog groomers have to learn how to bathe the dogs, trim their hair, and make sure they're healthy.
Whisenant says these are skills that don't need a degree. Workers will develop the skills with time and practice.
Theresa Hankins is a dog groomer.
"I'm kinda partially retired right now, so this is just kind of a... extra job for me."
"Well I worked in medical field 28 years, and I just kinda wanted a change," Hankins continued.
Hankins says the finished product is her favorite part.
"When you'e proud of what you do, and it turns out good, and the owners are pleased... you're not going to please everybody, but we try and do the best we can," Hankins concluded.
Whisenant says she's hiring right (at the writing of this story) for a dog bather position.
