Skilled to Work - Become a butcher

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- Butchers work in cool environments and slice meats you find on grocery store shelves.
Brooks Grocery in Tupelo is one such store where we were able to speak with butchers Miguel Mendez and Damon Jenkins.
Workers behind the scenes also work alongside the butchers, making beautifully-crafted sushi rolls, vegetable trays you could use for kabobs, and more.
Mendez is a former chef who explained he's worked at Brooks Grocery for about a year and a half, and he loves his job.
"Slice up all the steaks, make roast, stew meat, beef tips, you name it, we cut it all here"
Jenkins says he's worked at Brooks for about two years.
"I got into the trade. My father was a butcher for about fifteen years, and he just wanted me to learn a trade because you can take this trade anywhere in the world with you," Jenkins said. "Trades are a good thing to learn whether, you know, use them or not, you've always got that in your back pocket."
"The only thing you really need is to be a certain age, because you're not allowed to come in here, you know, we got a lot of knives, band saws, very dangerous stuff in here," Jenkins said. "It kind of makes me happy making people happy."
Workers say interested people can fill out a paper application in person. You can also click here to go to the Brooks Grocery application web page.