Skilled to Work - ACCO Brands

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — People can apply for a position with ACCO Brands.
The company has a facility located in Prentiss County in the city of Booneville.
ACCO Brands makes and ships office and school supplies including binders, staplers, paper clips and more.
Workers said people will not need a degree to apply. They will train new hires.
Page Shaw is the inventory control supervisor.
"This is a great place to work, a great place to learn a new skill set,” she said. “Come on and apply. We have temp-to-hire positions as well as direct-hire positions open."
Shaw said to work for ACCO, people will need a high school diploma or extensive experience.
Linda Lindsey is an order puller at the Booneville facility. She described what she does.
"I enjoy my job," she said. "Like grocery shopping. You know, you pull orders for people to get them ready to ship out."
Brandon Voyles described what he does as an employee for ACCO.
He drives a machine called a stacker.
"My favorite part is just to learn stuff new, and I've never operated one of these before, so it was interesting for me," Voyles said. "You didn't need any previous experience; however, I did have some previous forklift experience."
He said it's important to be careful, that much of his job has to do with safety.
To apply for a position with ACCO, click here.