Program at ICC offers chance to travel abroad

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Travel Tribe is Itawamba Community College’s version of a study abroad program.
Jessi Stevenson, the department head of public speaking and theater at ICC, created the program in 2018 alongside Dr. Edana Nail, who is a division chair and instructor of business.
Stevenson’s love for traveling, which began in 1999 as a student at ICC, inspired its creation.
"It's not just a trip, it's not just a vacation — though they [students] do get memorable experiences that are vacation-like,” she said. “It really is a learning experience prior to the trip, and then once we get there they [students] are immersed in the education that they've had."
Travel Tribe, which is open to students and non-students, gives participants a chance to go places they’ve never been and see things they’ve never seen.
Participants pay for their own expenses.
Christina Hernandez, a mother of four and an ICC nursing student, said, "It's not just going to classes. You have something to look forward to. That's your final — going on the trip."
Since 2018, Travel Tribe has been to New York City; Washington, D.C.; Mexico; Honduras and Belize. Participants went to West Virginia last spring.
The next destination is Italy.
Sophomore Anna Claire Warren said she’s excited for the chance to visit another country.
Nail said there’s a lot of preparation but the experiences and relationships students form are priceless.
"I mean it sounds kind of cliche that it makes it all worth it but I mean it really does,” Nail said. “It ties the classroom and the experience and the education together and they're putting something together that is very unique, that they don't get all the time."