Nettleton Main Street received Circle of Excellence award

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Main Street Association recently recognized Nettleton’s Main Street program for its excellence.
Nettleton received the Circle of Excellence award during the MMSA’s June 15 awards luncheon.
The award recongizes notable efforts in running efficient local programs and excelling with all state requirements of a designated Main Street program, according to MMSA.
"It's a huge honor to receive this award,” Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham said. “Only six Main Streets receive this award in the whole state and it goes to prove how hard work and sacrifice will pay off."
