Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Nettleton Main Street received Circle of Excellence award

  • Updated
  • 0
Nettleton banner, flag

Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 28, 2023.

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Main Street Association recently recognized Nettleton’s Main Street program for its excellence.

Nettleton received the Circle of Excellence award during the MMSA’s June 15 awards luncheon.

The award recongizes notable efforts in running efficient local programs and excelling with all state requirements of a designated Main Street program, according to MMSA.

"It's a huge honor to receive this award,” Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham said. “Only six Main Streets receive this award in the whole state and it goes to prove how hard work and sacrifice will pay off."

This is part of WTVA’s new special “Main Street Mississippi.” Open this link to view past stories.

Reporter Avery Hilliard will highlight 10 communities recognized by the Mississippi Main Street Association.

