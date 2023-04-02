Local restaurant offers free meals to Pontotoc storm victims

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Agri-Center is a hub for relief for storm victims.
Seafood Junction gave away fish plates for storm victims and recovery workers. Seafood Junction partnered with World Central Kitchen to help provide meals.
Scott Foster from Seafood Junction says,
“ in 2001 with a tornado came through I know what it was like when we was out working in the field somebody bring us a hot meal you know we’re just gonna give you extra burst of energy to be able to get out here anytime goddess blessed us, we want to give back”
Kevin Mcgregor, an admin for the Pontotoc Agri-Center says Walmart and others around the community have been bringing essential items to help provide relief for victims.